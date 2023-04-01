An inattentive person is an accountant in a grocery store, who visits him constantly, while his friend stole the money box containing 10 thousand dirhams, then he turned himself in to the police, because he did not want to remain on the run, according to his statements before the Public Prosecution.

According to the investigations, the accused was aware that the accounting drawer was not tightly closed, so he carried out the crime with his friend, and their image was verified through cameras, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the misdemeanor court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for one month, fined for the stolen amount, and deported from the state.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the accused planned in advance with his friend to rob the store, in light of their frequent visits to him, and their realization that the accounting drawer was not tightly closed.

She indicated that the accused agreed with his friend (the fugitive), and together they determined the role of each of them in the crime, and they entered the place after midnight by about half an hour, and he assumed the task of occupying the accountant’s attention, so he fabricated a topic for conversation. Meanwhile, his friend managed to seize a plastic box containing cash, which turned out to be 10 thousand dirhams, intending to carry out the theft in the last hours of the day, to ensure that there was sufficient financial proceeds inside the box.

The accountant discovered the crime when he checked the stairs, so he informed the police, who moved to the scene of the incident, conducted their investigations, and confirmed the involvement of the accused in the crime after examining the surveillance cameras, so he was arrested and presented to the accountant in a line for diagnosis, and the latter identified him.

By asking the victim’s employee, he stated that he works in the store that is located in the Hor Al Anz area, and while he was at work, two Asian people attended, and minutes later two African people came, and one of them opened a joint dialogue with him and the two Asian men, while his friend stole a plastic box containing 10 thousand dirhams, pointing out that he discovered the crime about half an hour after they left, when he checked the accounting drawer.

For his part, the accused confessed to the charge against him, admitting that he had agreed with his fugitive friend to carry out the crime, as he knew that the accounting drawer contained large sums of money at this time of day. It is also not tightly closed, indicating that he took the attention of the accountant, while his friend carried out the crime of theft, and gave him only 500 dirhams of the amount.

He added that he spent the money on his needs, and when he learned that the police were looking for him, he turned himself in to the police station, because he did not want to stay on the run.

In the merits of its ruling, the court affirmed its confidence in the evidence against the accused, and the testimony of the victim, pointing out that he agreed with his friend and carried out the crime together, and the police concluded that they were involved in the crime after examining the surveillance cameras in the place. The accused also admitted before the court that he had committed theft because he needed the money.

In light of the court’s conviction that the accused was aware and aware of what he had done, and its reassurance of the evidence, it ruled his conviction, but it considered from the circumstances and circumstances of the case to take him with a measure of clemency, so it punished him with one month’s imprisonment, a fine of 10 thousand dirhams, and deportation from the state.

• The accused admitted that he knows that the cash register contains large sums of money at this time of the day.. and that it is not tightly closed.