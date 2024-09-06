A very unfortunate episode involving a 47-year-old man from Carife, in the province of Avellino, has led to an emergency hospitalization about which great concern remains. The man, in fact, was seriously injured after being hit by a tractor.

The man was trying to move his vehicle but something went wrong. The dramatic accident occurred precisely in the Crocevia area, in Sturno, in Alta Irpinia. According to a first reconstructionthe man was trying to maneuver the agricultural vehicle but without the need to sit on board the tractor. In this way, unfortunately, the 47-year-old was hit by his own vehicle, very heavy, as you can imagine.

The man is currently hospitalized in critical conditions at the San Giuseppe Moscati hospital in Avellino. Here, obviously, in a few minutes, he arrived in red code. The rescue was immediate: the 118 ambulances and the Carabinieri of the Frigento station intervened on the spot, who carried out the first surveys to clarify the dynamics of the accident.

All the elements suggest that it was a tragic accident. The man had parked the tractor along a public road, busy with renovation work on a factory. After the emergency call, the Fire Brigade also arrived, who helped free the victim, got trapped under the agricultural vehicle.

The speed of the rescue was crucial to stabilize the man, who was then urgently transferred to the hospital. Currently, the 47-year-old is being constantly monitored by a team of specialists who are doing everything possible to ensure that he can best survive this dramatic accident. The red code that was assigned to him at the time of hospitalization clearly indicated a very serious clinical picture that required intensive medical care. In the meantime, the Carabinieri of the Mirabella Eclano Company are continuing their investigations to shed full light on the incident.

