The journey of humanity, a canvas painting by the British painter Sacha Jafri (1977), considered the largest in the world, was auctioned in Dubai for $ 62 million, sum that will go to charities. Because of its size, it will enter the Guinness Book of Records.

The work of 1,980 square meters, carried out in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, seeks to “remind everyone how to take better care of our planet and how beautiful it is,” according to Jafri, who came to work with Nelson Mandela on initiatives to help children in South Africa.

The artist, who came to work 18 hours a day for seven months to achieve this work, it had been proposed sell it in 70 parts in which the canvas was cut, but a French businessman living in Dubai, whose name is André Abdoune, offered more than double to buy the entire work.

The work measures 1,980 square meters and was auctioned in Dubai for charity purposes. Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

“I come from a poor family and I know what it is like sometimes to have nothing to eat, but I knew that I had at least my parents’ love, education, support,” said the businessman.

“The work seemed very powerful to me as soon as I saw it and, for me, separating the paintings would have been a mistake,” said Abdoune, a former stockbroker.

The funds raised will go to UNICEF, UNESCO, The Global Gift Foundation and Dubai Cares for programs dedicated to early childhood education, health care, sanitation and digital connectivity.

One of the most sought-after artists in the world

The initiative launched in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, was intended, according to the artist, “to reconnect our broken planet through the hearts, minds and souls of the world’s children,” says a press release issued by Dubai. Cares, in which Jafri thanks Abdoune.

With this sale the English painter became one of the world’s most sought-after living artists alongside Jeff Koons, David Hockney and digital artist Beeple.

Educated at Eton College, Jafri studied Fine Arts at the University of Oxford, has as clients the marriage Obama and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and did humanitarian projects with George Clooney and Nelson Mandela.

A view of the gigantic canvas. Photo REUTERS / Abdel Hadi Ramadi

In addition to his brushstroke technique and drip paint of abstract style that he calls “magical realism”, the painting features works submitted online by children from around the world, with themes such as connection, separation and isolation during the pandemic.

“I asked the children of the world to send their artwork in which they reflect how they feel, their emotions. It is difficult for us as adults to do so. The last five months have been very confusing, very frustrating and very frustrating for us. pretty scary. Well imagine how a 4-year-old feels, “said the artist.

The artist Sacha Jafri (right) with the buyer. Photo Télam

Jafri visited 42 refugee camps around the world for five years. “It all started with George Clooney, when he invited me to Darfur. He asked me to make a painting for a his movie, instead of the typical poster. We traveled to the camps in Darfur and that was the beginning of my journey. I visited more refugee camps around the world, working with children and raised $ 12 million, which went to refugee camps. “

“I am the father of two children and I have done a lot of research on the psychology of children. I discovered that children only need three things: to feel safe, loved and brave. So they can grow their wings and make their dreams come true,” he said.

Jafri also worked with Nelson Mandela for seven years, managing a children’s fund in South Africa, and whom he remembers with great affection.

“It taught me a lot. I will never forget it: if we can remind ourselves how small we are, then we can embrace humility, and with humility, we can become great,” he said.

