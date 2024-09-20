Installed in a hotel in New York, United States, While awaiting progress in the processing of her asylum application, Rusbelys Robles, a Venezuelan nurse who arrived in the city after an odyssey in which she crossed 13 countries in Latin America, was victim of a scam orchestrated by a criminal gang that, from a prison in Venezuela, promised to advise and expedite obtaining a permanent residence cardbetter known as green card.

The rumor that there was a lawyer who offered an acceleration to obtain the green card began to spread this year in a New York church, and several Latina women fell into the trap carefully planned by the fake lawyer Gustavo Cortez Osco, according to the media. Univision in a particular investigation.

One of the victims was Rusbelys Robles, a Venezuelan nurse who arrived in New York with her young daughter and was tempted by Cortez, who offered her a green card instead of the asylum she was hoping for. The fantasy, although very good for reality, was complemented by the words of the supposed lawyer, who He spoke Spanish with errors, imitating the American accent, generating trust in victims.

The simple method was the same for all cases, and began with good news about their immigration status supported by documents with the logo of the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, in a first instance in which they disbursed from US$300 to US$1,000.

Then the women pay in advance for the next phase, perhaps one of the most important as it involved the hearings. In a room decorated with an American flag and a DOJ shield behind itan accomplice of Cortez Immigration Judge’s Officeasking Robles questions that are included in the naturalization test, such as the name of a Native American tribe or the year in which the Constitution was written.

The end of the green card scam

The scene finally fell apart when Robles decided to talk to another woman from the church who was processing her case with Cortez, and He realized that the fake lawyer and the judge had switched roles.“We’re being ripped off,” she recalled telling her friend at the time.

Authorities later revealed that Cortez operated from a prison in the town of TocuyitoVenezuela, where He was serving a 55-year sentence for murder, extortion and money laundering.. The church lost more than US$4,000 to the criminal gang through loans to various parishioners, while Robles was defrauded of US$3,365.