Considering all the expenses that come with back-to-school, families are usually not willing to spend on luxuries during their summer vacation. But frequent travelers know that there are times when it is worth shelling out more money and one tour specialist talked about Why buy a US$79 package to visit an island on the coasts of Massachusetts.

Andrea McHugh provides various travel recommendations through her personal page and through various media. In this case she wrote for Business Insider your experience in Martha’s Vineyard, an island 7 miles off the coast of Massachusetts that can be reached by ferry.

It is a popular destination for summer holidays, in fact, receiving around 200,000 people during the period. It is well known for its beautiful scenery and small family-run shops.Many are even so enchanted that they build their own homes, including the Obamas.

But enjoying this destination is not exactly cheap. In Andrea’s case, paid $79 for a round-trip ferry ride from New Bedford to attend the island’s Food and Wine Festival. Her first recommendation was to buy tickets in advance to guarantee a reservation.

He assured that the entire process to board and start enjoying the view It was pretty straightforward, though, given that it’s peak season, she warned that she’s likely to encounter a lot of people.

He advised going up to the deck to enjoy the view, but also going to the food area where you can find all kinds of snacks and drinks. If you prefer, You can bring your own food on board.

The trip was quick and once they arrived at the terminal, was able to disembark without problems, in just five minutes.

Andrea McHugh believes that, Despite the price, it is a great option as it is a very quick trip. with flexible schedules and the possibility of purchasing tickets without any major problems, in addition to having a relaxed experience.

Martha's Vineyard offers beautiful beaches.

What to do on Martha’s Vineyard?

If you are considering visiting Martha’s Vineyard should know that this place will allow you to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy different activities and beaches.

Among the attractions you can find are: shopping, water sports, cycling, hiking, boating and fishing. To get in touch with nature, you can take various excursions to watch birds and visit farms.

You can also relax by having a spa day, enjoy one of its golf courses or attend plays, cultural walks and art galleries.