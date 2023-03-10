New mortal accident for the driver of a electric scooter who was run over and killed last night in Milan by a hit-and-run driver who fled without providing assistance. The person behind the wheel of the car was then intercepted by the police who arrested the man on charges of vehicular homicide. The accident took place in via Beldiletto, at the corner with viale Famagosta, where at three in the morning a thirty-three-year-old of Ecuadorian origins was proceeding aboard the electric micro-mobility vehicle when he was run over by a car.

According to the first reconstructions of the local police who analyzed the incident, the e-scooter would not yield at a flashing traffic light, turning from via Famagosta towards via Beldiletto while a car was coming from the opposite direction. The conditions of the man driving the scooter immediately appeared very serious, with the thirty-three year old being transported in red code to the Policlinico hospital, where he later died. The driver of the car initially fled but the police intercepted the car, where a 25-year-old Italian girl was also present who initially claimed to have been driving the vehicle. She tested positive for alcohol and drugs, she later admitted that she was the passenger, with the investigators arresting a peer, allegedly guilty of the incident.