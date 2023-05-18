The 39-year-old who overwhelmed and killed the two women at the Milan Ghisolfa toll booth was not capable of understanding

There is a major update in the case of two women died last February 18 at the Milan Ghisolfa motorway exit, after a 39-year-old had run over them at breakneck speed. In fact, his inability to understand and want to understand the man at the time of the accident was ascertained. On May 22, the expert report will be discussed in Court.

It was just after 2:00 in the night between 17 and 18 February and two women, Laura Amato and Claudia Turconi, 54 and 59 years old, were at the Milano Ghisolfa motorway exit. They were walking home after celebrating Laura’s birthday.

As they were preparing to pay the toll, another car arrived at breakneck speed, about 150 km per hour, and overwhelmed in fullkilling them instantly.

Driving the car was a 39 year old manItalian but of Moroccan origins, who at the time of the accident was under the influence of cannabinoids and psychotropic drugs.

In the subsequent investigations, some puzzling details had emerged about the hours preceding the accident and the man’s movements.

In psychiatric care for years, a few days before the crash, he had been in the hospital in Piacenza, where, however, he had refused treatment.

Subsequently he had decided to go to Morocco, but before boarding the Milan airport staff had blocked him and had him taken to the psychiatry ward of the Gallarate hospital.

It had there too refused treatment and had asked a relative to pick him up and accompany him to Malpensa to pick up his car. A few hours later, the now known tragedy.

Stopped by the authorities after the incident, the 39-year-old was charged with manslaughter and a precautionary custody order was issued for him at the psychiatric ward of the Piacenza hospital.

A few weeks ago one was placed psychiatric expertise about him, which was recently carried out and the results of which have been issued these days.

The psychiatrist Raniero Rossetti ascertained that the man, at the time of the accident, he was not capable of understanding and wanting.

The outcome of the expertise will come discussed the next May 22 in Courtin front of the investigating judge Ileana Ramundo and in the presence of the prosecutor Paolo Filippini, the lawyers of the 39-year-old and the offended persons, i.e. the families of the victims and the consultants appointed by the parties.