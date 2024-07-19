Juarez City.- The driver of an F-150, apparently intoxicated, overturned his truck tonight in front of the Biblioavión, reported traffic police.

The accident occurred from west to east on Heroico Colegio Militar when the driver of the pickup truck hit the retaining wall of the bridge that leads to the Juan Pablo II extension.

A woman who was riding as co-pilot was injured when the truck fell on its side.

State URGE paramedics arrived to transport the injured woman to a hospital.

The driver was arrested by traffic officers to answer for the damage he caused to the barrier and the injuries to the woman.