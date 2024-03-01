A Ukrainian Armed Forces machine gunner who slept through the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces decided the outcome of the battle for Avdeevka

A machine gunner from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who did not notice the start of the assault on the city, helped Russian troops break through the defenses of Avdiivka. A Russian military man who participated in taking control of the Ukrainian fortified area spoke about the details of the operation. War correspondent Denis Grigoryuk spoke with him.

There was a machine gunner sitting in the landing there, overslept our men and decided the entire outcome of the battle for Avdeevka. Our people cut them off and hammered them all night [опорный пункт] “Cheburashka” and a military unit Russian military

How did Russian troops break through the defenses of Avdeevka?

The military man and the military correspondent drove along the route leading to the city along which Russian troops were marching. They noticed the planting – it was a place near the road, surrounded by a few trees. It was here, according to the Russian fighter, that the Ukrainian machine gunner was sitting. He was eliminated by Russian attack aircraft.

Photo: Reuters

The next morning, the Russian military broke into the area and occupied the military unit, including the territory of the “opornik” “Cheburashka”. Meanwhile, the situation became more complicated for the Ukrainian Armed Forces units: they had nowhere to hide, since there were no prepared positions or trenches in the field near the city.

[ВСУ] tried to gain a foothold in houses. The following entered the city: an assault detachment, a rifle battalion, a second battalion, everything except the first battalion. Everyone came here, began to clear it, and that’s it – Avdiivka collapsed Russian military

On February 26, Russian troops took control of the village of Lastochkino near Avdeevka. Units of the Russian group of troops “Center” took part in the battles in this direction. Avdeevka, near Donetsk, came under the control of Russian forces on February 17.

A Ukrainian military man spoke about the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the defense of Avdiivka

Junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Dyadchuk also remembered the breakthrough of Avdeevka’s defense. He waited a week to surrender to the Russian military in the city. The Ukrainian soldier ended up in Avdeevka a week before the start of the assault. He said that during the assault he lost all his colleagues, and during the retreat he came under fire from Ukrainian units.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

Dyadchuk claims that he was not aware that his unit was heading specifically to Avdeevka. The military leadership did not specify where exactly the soldiers were being taken, limiting themselves to the information that they were being taken to the Donetsk region. According to his observations, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost many soldiers during the battles in Avdiivka.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military called the retreat from Avdiivka chaotic and untimely. In particular, the Ukrainian military received the retreat order late. At the same time, Dyadchuk recalls, he did not have a walkie-talkie with him and could not contact the Ukrainian units. He was not aware of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ retreat and did not understand the urban landscape to find escape routes.