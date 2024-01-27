Jordan Willis claims he doesn't remember anything about that evening, he would have fallen asleep after seeing them leave: “I saw them leave”

A story that went around the world and is still shrouded in mystery. Jordan Willis38 years old, had organized an evening at home with three of his friends, to watch a match of their favorite football team.

What happened in that house is still shrouded in mystery. The girlfriend of one of the three friends, worried by her partner's lack of answers, alarmed the authorities after going to that house and seeing a body in the backyard. When officers broke into the home, they found Jordan Willis sleeping on the couch and lifeless bodies of his three friends in the back of the house.

The man was confused, he told the police that they had spent an evening together and had seen the match. Then, the three had gone away, he had seen them go out the front door. He then fell asleep on the sofa. It would have been the officers who woke him up after 48 hours. Is it possible that the 38-year-old slept for two days without realizing that he had three lifeless bodies in the house?

The authorities are investigating and have disposed of the bodies toxicological tests. They made it known that for the moment Jordan is not accused of a crime. Only further investigations will shed light on what happened to David Harrington37 years old, Ricky Johnson38 years old and Clayton McGeeney36 years old.

Willis' lawyer commented on what happened as follows:

The only memory he has of that evening is seeing his friends leave the front door. She didn't know what happened until the police broke into the house.

Only later did Jordan Willis tell of a fifth man present with them that evening. He was tired and had decided to go to sleep, as usual with his headphones on. The fifth man, however, explained to authorities that he spent little time at the man's house and left while they were still watching the game. He was all still alive. His name will remain anonymous until the investigation is completed. Only the latter will shed light on what really happened that evening.