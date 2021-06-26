After a young woman from the Salta municipality of Colonel Moldes, located 70 kilometers from the provincial capital, will organize a party to celebrate its 15 years, the mother and seven uncles of the fifteen-year-old died from being infected with coronavirus at the event.

The deceased, of between 65 and 80 yearsThey were all brothers of the birthday girl’s mother. According to the doctor Bernardo Biella, the deaths began to occur two weeks after the meeting, which took place about a month ago.

“The first was the girl’s mother (the birthday girl) and then the uncles began to have symptoms. One of them was admitted to intensive therapy, but 48 hours ago, seven of the nine brothers who attended had died ”, he communicated in dialogue with FM Profesional.

Meanwhile, they still remain two men interned at the Papa Francisco Hospital.

Likewise, it was learned that none of the people who lost their lives had received even one vaccine dose against the coronavirus.

For his part, the mayor of the town, Omar carrascoHe assured in an interview with InformateSalta that “other clandestine parties” had already been detected, although he warned that none “of this magnitude”.

“We have no antecedents of a situation of this magnitude ”, lamented Commissioner José Luis López, head of the police station of Coronel Moldes.

As reported by the Salta Ministry of Security in an official statement, the Police closed 42 clandestine parties in just one weekend.

Concern in Salta for clandestine parties. Photo Twitter

In April “a total of 121 clandestine parties were closed in the province and so far this year 419.” In the province, people who organize or participate in them can be sanctioned with fines of up to 135 thousand pesos.

In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus, Salta is on alert for a sustained increase in daily reported cases.

In total, there are 16 departments of that province at health risk, while another four continue to be on epidemiological alert, according to the update of data from the Ministry of Public Health.

The entire provincial territory is under a biosanitary protocol, which restricts circulation of people at certain times, while also prohibiting mass social gatherings.

This Friday, 695 infected with Covid-19 were notified in the last hours, so the total number rises to 58,680. So far in the pandemic, the province reported 1,662 deaths.