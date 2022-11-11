Friends describe Paolo Stasi as a quiet and shy boy. No one has any idea what may have happened. He was only 19

A real mystery lies behind the death of a 19-year-old boy called Paolo Stasi. The sad episode happened in Francavilla Fontana, Brindisi.

Paolo Stasi was in his home when he went down to meet someone. It is unclear whether that or those people asked him to get out, ringing the bell or calling him on the phone. When the 19-year-old walked out the front door, he was surprised with two gunshots.

The first shot hit him at the Chestthe second to the back. Perhaps, Paolo Stasi was trying to escape.

Paolo Stasi, described as a quiet and shy boy

Friends are upset, they described him as a boy tranquillo, shy and always available. He didn’t usually go out or go to clubs and discos. He didn’t even like keeping his social profiles up to date.

He had never had a problem with the law or with dangerous people. One of his friends, on the microphones of Ore 14, said he saw him the week before the crime. He had told him about a girl, but he hadn’t gone into details. He didn’t like talking about his private life and with every question about girls or work, he always tried to change the subject.

After school, friends went their separate ways, but they always have kept in touch. Paolo Stasi was always available for every call. A good friend, that’s how they describe him.

Now the questions behind his death are many. A showdown? Did the 19-year-old see something he wasn’t supposed to see? A wrong girl? Or a punishment for his family?

Investigators are looking into the cellphone of the young man, with the hope of finding useful information. The cameras in the areathe goal is to give a face to the killer and understand the motive behind the murder of a boy like Paolo Stasi.