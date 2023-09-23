In recent days the story of Rob Mercer, a man who opened a house, has gone viral on the web fundraiser due to stage 4 terminal colon cancer. Thanks to the many help he received, Rob managed to raise a sum of 50 thousand dollars. Too bad, however, that the reality is very different from what he led us to believe. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

With the excuse of having a terminal colon cancer at the fourth stage, Rob Mercer decided to open a fundraiser on the ‘GoFundMe’ page. Thanks to the generosity of people, the boy managed to earn an amount of approximately 50 thousand dollars. A few months later, however, he himself revealed that the cancer was actually an excuse and that the money he received was actually needed to participate in a tournament, the ‘World Series of Poker’.

Rob revealed all the truth in an interview with the ‘Las Vegas Review-Journal Tuesday’. These were his words about it:

I lied about colon cancer. I don’t have colon cancer. I made it all up because I wanted to participate in the tournament but I didn’t have the necessary money.

And, continuing with his confessionthe boy then added:

What I did was wrong. I shouldn’t have told people I had colon cancer. Well, I learned a $2,500 lesson.

But it didn’t end here. The interview that Rob Mercer gave to the ‘Las Vegas Review-Journal Tuesday’ then continued and the 37-year-old revealed to the magazine that: