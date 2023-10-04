‘There is room at the bottom’ finally introduced us to ‘Patty’s’ Aunt Maruja, a strict and mischievous lady, who is the matriarch of her family and whom no one dares to question her advice. For this reason, the menu girl had to introduce him to joel and they prepared a lunch at the house of the Gonzales.

Although they had a pleasant time and even had a Creole revelry, this was not enough for Maruja gave Joel his blessing and told him ‘Patty’ that it would be better to end their relationship. After thinking about it a lot, the delivery girl had no choice but to follow her aunt’s advice and put an end to her romance with ‘Fish Face’. “I’m too much fish for that kitten,” was her first hint, and then she told him: “This isn’t going to work, so we have to end it.”

