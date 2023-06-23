Suleman, the 19-year-old who died on the Titan, according to his aunt, was terrified and did not want to leave with his father

A few hours ago the official news arrived of the deaths of the 5 passengers of the Titan, the submarine that disappeared 5 days ago in the Atlantic Ocean during an excursion to the wreck of the Titanic. Also losing his life was 19-year-old Suleman Dawood, son of Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani entrepreneur who was with his son on board the small OceanGate submarine.

A few hours before the remains of the Titan were found and the death of the 5 passengers was therefore ascertained, Azmeh Dawoodrespectively aunt and sister of Suleman and Shahzada Dawoodgave a telephone interview to the US broadcaster Nbc News.

The woman, Pakistani but resident in Amsterdam, explained that the 19 year old nephew was not at all happy to take that excursionwhich was terrified to the idea of ​​doing it, but what he had agreed only to please his father.

Shazmada, the woman explained, was completely obsessed with the Titanic and had decided to go down to the ocean floor himself to see the wreck up close.

She had decided to bring her 19-year-old son with him, thus celebrating the father’s Daywhich in Pakistan coincided just for last weekend.

The Drama of the Titan

Five days ago the news spread of the disappearance from the radar of the Titan, a small submarine owned by OceanGatea company that deals with organizing submarine excursions.

The small vehicle had sunk with 5 people on boardwith the aim of reaching a depth of 3800 meters in the North Atlantic Ocean, to closely visit the wreck of the Titanic, the transatlantic sunk in April 1912.

Right away the US and Canadian authoritiessupported by other foreign organizations, have started the searches fielding all available resources, including a latest generation NATO submarine.

Theirs was one race against timeconsidering that the oxygen available for the 5 missing would have been enough for a maximum of 96 hours.

Yesterday afternoon, however, the news of the deaths of the 5 passengers.

The US Coast Guard explained that they fell victim to a catastrophic implosion one hour and thirty minutes into the mission.

The Titan would have ended up destroyed by the immense pressure of the water, which caused the deaths of the 5 missing in a few hundredths of a second.

The bodies were not recovered, while i scrap of the submarine would be scattered near the wreck of the Titanic.