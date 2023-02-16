Genoa – A 26-year-old drug dealer offers hashish to an agent and runs away, when he is stopped he beats the agents and threatens them. The young man was arrested for illegal possession of drugs and resistance to a public official and reported for threats and illegal entry and stay in the Italian territory. The events took place yesterday evening, during an extraordinary territorial control service in the historic center areas.

During the service, the investigative team of the Centro police station and two were also employed dog units who around 21 concentrated their activity near via di Sottoripa where they saw the man looking around as if he was waiting for someone. A few moments later the man offered one of the officers on duty some hashish, so the canine units, Constantine and Leone, immediately intervened in order to sniff out the presence of drugs.

The pusher fled by taking via del Serraglio to vico Coro di San Luca, where he started kicking and punching the officers that they had reached and blocked him. After recovering the two wrappers containing the hashish, thrown to the ground during the escape, the policemen accompanied the man to the police station where, following a personal search, another drug was found for a total of over 17 grams. During the checks, the man, who was also irregular in the area, threatened one of the operators present with death.