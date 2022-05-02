Walter Sabatini, DS of Salernitana, recalled the great gesture that Mino Raiola did for him in a moment of extreme difficulty

The world of football, on Saturday 30 April, was overwhelmed by the sad news of the death of Mino Raiola, the super attorney of champions. Over the years, many have defined him as greedy and eager to think only of his own interests, but reading the comments and messages of these days on social media, it is clear that he was a good and altruistic person like few others.

Credit: gigiodonna99 – Instagram

Born in Nocera Inferiore, Mino had moved as a child together with his family in Holland. He studied them and grew up, to the point of completely building an extraordinary career in the world of football by himself.

An iconic character, due to the transfer market operations that saw him as a protagonist, in the past he had been defined as greedy and able to think only of their own interests.

But whoever really knew him, whoever had the pleasure of sharing a part of life with him, knows very well that it was not so.

Messages for Mino Raiola

Credit: moise_kean – Instagram

The messages published on social media by his “protected“, The players who, thanks also to him, have managed to build a respectable career in football.

Moise Kean he thanked him for having “taken him off the street”. Gigio Donnarumma thanked him for having been by his side since he was a child and referred to a promise that the porter did to his agent some time ago, telling him that the will keep.

Credit: erling.haaland – Instagram

Then the touching message of Walter Sabatini, the current sporting director of Salernitana and former of Rome. On the account Instagram of the Campania team, Sabatini wrote:

Mino you would not have given me the chance to do it in life, you would have argued as usual. We’ve had enough arguments Mino, but I can’t forget that when I was seriously ill you called my wife and offered to take me to America at your expense. An act of extraordinary generosity, not due and silent. Thanks Mino

To these were also added Hirving Lozanostriker of Napoli; Adriano Galliania former Milan manager who wanted to underline the always extraordinary loyalty and sincerity of Mino Raiola and Erling Haalandthe Borussia Dortmund baby bomber who defined him as “The Best”.