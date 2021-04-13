The Civil Guard detains an Icelandic retiree for alleged sexual abuse of eight minors in the pachequera district of San Cayetano A neighbor shows on his mobile phone a photograph of the suspect, who was known locally as ‘El Inglés’. / RH RAÚL HERNÁNDEZ Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 01:55



“He paid them one euro to take his two dogs for a walk in the village, and when the minors returned home to return the animals, he tried to take advantage of them. He touched them and demanded caresses ». The residents of the district of San Cayetano are perfectly aware of the identity of the alleged pedophile who, according to