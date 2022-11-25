He offered his wife to customers to pay the bills: greengrocer on trial for exploitation of prostitution

He repeatedly asked customers for money to pay bills, even offering his wife in return. A street vendor from Civita Castellana is on trial on charges of exploiting prostitution for having offered his wife’s sexual services to customers in exchange for money. Before the Court of Viterbo, the first prosecution witnesses reported having received requests for money on several occasions, showing more reluctance to admit having received indecent offers.

“I know he had financial problems because one day he came to my company with a bill and told me if I could give him money because he couldn’t pay it. He offered me a barter, he would have repaid me with fruit and vegetables ”, one of the witnesses told Judge Elisabetta Massini, denying that he“ went with his wife ”. However, he had declared to the carabinieri, who started the investigation in 2018, that every time the 61-year-old made references to the lady. “My wife is a beautiful woman, if you want to take her”. Another admitted having sex with the woman. “Yes, but only once and then I gave her 50 euros,” said the witness, as reported by Il Messaggero. “One day I called him because I had to get asparagus. I went to her house and stayed for dinner. I don’t remember whether I had sexual intercourse with his wife that same evening or another day.”

The trial will resume on December 12, when the last prosecution witnesses and the first defense witnesses will be heard.