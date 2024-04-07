According to information from Daily Mail, Morgan Gargiulo, 34, along with Martin Gerardo Vincent, 47, and Veronica Michelle Monger They saw a way to get juicy amounts of money by settling in the house and organize parties every night in the abandoned residence.
They organized parties in a California mansion next to LeBron James and earned thousands of dollars
According to the media Cuberis about a four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence located at the end of a long neighborhood driveway, and that is even more hidden than most. According to reports, the property had been on the market for months and It is located two doors from the home of basketball star LeBron James.
According to the aforementioned media, Gargiulo assured that he moved in October 2023 and He rented the entire mansion for US$25,000 a year to an Italian American man. However, the owner and the real estate agent deny that any rental agreement exists.
Daily Mail revealed that the man had previously been evicted from an apartment in Los Angeles and is currently serving a three-year probation sentence, after pleading no contest to an assault charge on December 29 last year.
