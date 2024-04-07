A man identified as Morgan Gargiulo, allegedly managed illegally enter and settle in the empty house of a doctor neighbor of LeBron Jamesin a very exclusive area of ​​California, United States, and decided to start his own business. This occurred in Beverly Grove Place, Los Angelesa neighborhood that for years has been characterized by protecting the home of movie stars, singers, businessmen and more.

According to information from Daily Mail, Morgan Gargiulo, 34, along with Martin Gerardo Vincent, 47, and Veronica Michelle Monger They saw a way to get juicy amounts of money by settling in the house and organize parties every night in the abandoned residence.

According to the media Cuberis about a four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence located at the end of a long neighborhood driveway, and that is even more hidden than most. According to reports, the property had been on the market for months and It is located two doors from the home of basketball star LeBron James.

Morgan Gargiulo He held parties at the impressive residence and it is presumed that he charged thousands of dollars to give access. to the attendees. This happened practically every night, when the arrival of private cars and taxis was observed. Furthermore, in the mornings you could see the remains of drinks on the streets, as well as vomit and other substances, so the neighbors began to notice unusual behavior in that house.

According to the aforementioned media, Gargiulo assured that he moved in October 2023 and He rented the entire mansion for US$25,000 a year to an Italian American man. However, the owner and the real estate agent deny that any rental agreement exists.

Daily Mail revealed that the man had previously been evicted from an apartment in Los Angeles and is currently serving a three-year probation sentence, after pleading no contest to an assault charge on December 29 last year.