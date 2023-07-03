It was a simple citizen who averted what could have been a tragedy. A man repairs a massive crack in a support pillar of the tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster in all of North America: the Carowinds has thus closed the Fury 325 attraction.

Jeremy Wagner, a former paramedic, was waiting for his children in the parking lot when he noticed a large crack in one of the pillars of the roller coaster. His intervention was immediate: after filming everything with a video – in these hours, needless to say, it has gone viral on social networks – he warned the officials.

Massive crack on Fury 325 at #Carowinds. I emailed the park and they told me, “The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed.” Credit Jeremy Wagner pic.twitter.com/YrP0zhm3kJ — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) July 1, 2023

The attraction was closed to the public for due inspections on the evening of June 30: “Carowinds closed Fury 325 after the staff noticed a crack in the upper part of a steel support pillar”, reads the a note released by the spokesperson for the theme park. “The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs are completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate our valued guests’ patience and understanding during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including the Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure proper operation and structural integrity.” However, as reported by the US newspaper Charlotte Observer, Wagber’s was not the first report. In fact, as early as 24 June, several visitors had pointed out – without success – the existence of the crack and the need to intervene.