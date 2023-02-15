Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte are expecting their first child together. The Brazilian model revealed her tummy, which she would have been around 4 months pregnant.

They will become parents! The strong rumors of an alleged pregnancy of Ana Paula Consorte They were confirmed by the same Brazilian model, who decided to silence the curious by publishing a tender photograph together with Paolo Guerrero on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. In the snapshot, the 30-year-old girl can be seen wearing a light blue silk dress and what catches her attention is how her bulging belly stands out, which she cannot, nor does she seem to want to, hide.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my love,” reads the description along with a heart emoji. As recalled, Petronila Gonzales, better known as Doña Peta, mother of the Peruvian soccer player, also referred to the issue. In an interview with “America Today”, she narrated some details. “Oh, right, (grandson) 21 is coming, right? (…) It’s a blessing from God. For all homes, a creature is a blessing from God.”he expressed to Ethel Pozo.

Doña Peta wanted Paolo to marry Alondra García

He is not happy? In another part of the interview with Ethel Pozo, Doña Peta was encouraged to comment that she did long for Alondra García Miró to become her daughter-in-law, but things were different. Likewise, she specified that the “Ojiverde” would not have to stop communicating with her. “You break up with the man, not with the family. The family hasn’t done anything to you,” she stressed.

Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte would be expecting a little boy

Various entertainment media are awaiting more details of Ana Paula Consorte’s pregnancy. In an interview with Javier Lobatón, who attended “Coyote” Rivera’s birthday party, the musician commented that the soccer player would be expecting a child and the family is the most excited about the news.

“(The family comments) that it could be a boy, but it is something that the two of them still have in total reserve. Both (Paolo and Ana Paula) are the ones who will say at the time if it is a boy or a woman. The happiest is my aunt ‘Peta’ (Guerrero’s mother), because the family grows and Julio beat cancer, so it’s cause for celebration. And what can never be missing is Creole music, like salsa, ”he told Trome.