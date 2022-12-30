Mattia Micomonaco had obtained a permit to go home and spend the holidays with his family. He never came…

Mattia Micomonaco he was found dead in his car, aged just 30, with Christmas presents next to him that he was supposed to deliver to his family.

The 30-year-old was guest in a therapeutic community in the province of Ascoli Piceno, precisely in San Benedetto del Tronto. He had gotten a permission to go home from his family and spend Christmas. Mattia Micomonaco is not never arrived in his city.

The sad find happened last year December 28th, his car was found near the Guglielmo Marconi seafront, in the province of Teramo. Inside, his lifeless body and lots of Christmas presents.

Mattia Micomonaco found by a passerby

A woman who had gone out for a walk, at the sight of the thirty-year-old, immediately alarmed the rescue services. Shortly afterwards, the 118 health workers, the carabinieri agents and also the firefighters reached the indicated point. Unfortunately, no one could do anything to save the boy’s life. He was already too late.

Now it will only beautopsy examination to reveal the exact cause of Mattia Micomonaco’s death.

The thirty-year-old may have been struck by an illness that left him no way out.

Come on first medical teststhe death could also have occurred the day before the discovery or at the latest on the morning itself.

He had left the therapeutic community on December 24, but had never reached his family home. Relatives of him had reported her missing.

Numerous sad farewell posts appeared on social media after the terrible news. Many friends who wanted say goodbye for the last time.