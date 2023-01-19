Andrea Giambruno and the new balance at home with Prime Minister Meloni

Andrew Giambruno he returned to his work, right on the day of capture of the boss Matthew Messina Moneyreappeared on TV on the Mediaset networks to lead “Diary of the day” on Rete 4. “I had left the management of Studio Aperto – explains the companion of premier Meloni to Corriere della Sera – while the government was taking office and I could be subject to criticismbut I’m a Journalist, this I know how to do: tell. Sooner or later, I had to go back. In any case, even if I opened a bar, they’d say I did it because Giorgia’s partner. What do I have to do? Stay home and ask for Basic income? I knew Giorgia should have travel a lot, but I didn’t think every day. She has been to Albania, Spain, Brussels, Egypt, Indonesia. Organize was a Dante’s circle. As a mother, she cares about sleep at home but doing it is complicated. I really don’t know how he does it. Even when she is in Rome, doesn’t arrive until 11pm“. Giambruno also addresses some political theme.

“I found instrumental – the journalist and companion of the premier tells Corriere – le controversy on cut of the excise. Even my six-year-old daughter understands that there is difference between talking about excise duties in 2019 and talk about it today, between war, pandemic, energy crisis. Perhaps, the decision could be communicated differently. But, afterwards, it seems to me that the reasons have been clarify well. And Giorgia did a little something: she did there maneuver in twenty days, she went around the world and we returned to the center of geopolitics, we brought Alessia home from Iran PipernoMatthew arrested Messina Money“. Giambruno tells how he is organizing himself between work and Milan and family a Rome. “I host if I can and, for the rest, I take care of the program from Rome as I have done in recent months, because I have a little girl to look after“.

