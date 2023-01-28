“It’s a normal room for a normal kid.” This is how Gonzalo Julián Conde defined bizarre the place of his house in Ramos Mejía (Argentina) where the pop music phenomenon of the moment was born, the Bizarrap Music Sessions. She learned musical technique on the computer by watching tutorials on YouTube and then went out to record kids in rap battles. He would come home, put those rhymes to music and pass them on to his colleagues on WhatsApp. He lit the fuse and began with his Ssessions: songs where he composes the music and elaborates it on his computer and different vocalists write the lyrics and interpret them. All the songs with their corresponding videos. The last one was only two weeks ago and no one living on this planet has been able to get rid of it: the Bizarrap Music Sessions 54 starring Shakira and her scolding of her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

Bizarrap assures that it is he who chooses the singers and that what he has really created is a character. When he takes off his hat and glasses he becomes Gonzalo, a shy boy who can walk down the street without being recognized. Meanwhile, the world awaits its Session number 55. Will it be Bad Bunny? Rosalia? J Balvin hitting Residente back? A game that keeps the pop industry entertained and its thousands of followers excited. Until you decide to expand the payroll, here we do a ranking of the ten best to date. They are reviewed in reverse order: the best, at the end of the text.

10. Kinder Malo: Bizarrap Music Session 17. Side A

The first ragpicker Spanish that Bizarrap heard was Kinder Malo back in 2014. He fell in love and, when he was already 16 sessions, decided to call this man from Barcelona who turns 31 this February and whose real name is Teodoro Pedraja. They recorded two songs, the best one is Side A, a song ragpicker drugged with a sticky melody. Two curiosities: Kinder Malo is the brother of Pimp Flaco, another interesting urban musician; and he may be the one sessions which includes a guitar solo: it explodes at the end and it’s not bad at all.

9. Quevedo: Bizarrap Music Session 52

What plays against this song the most are those 1,000 million views on Spotify. The brutal media exposure of the Session 52 interferes with the actual quality control of the item. After the participation of consolidated artists such as Residente, Nathy Peluso or Paulo Londra, Bizarrap discovered the particular voice and rhymes of a 20-year-old canary and proposed a session. In three hours they made the song, although later touch-ups were made. Quevedo wanted to delete the “queeeeedate” from the chorus, “because it didn’t fit” with his style. But Bizarrap’s opinion prevailed. And less bad. The result is a euphoric piece to sing in community with the magic of having become a youth anthem after the harsh confinement of the pandemic. Quevedo’s life changed, and Bizarrap’s life became more bearable.

8. Cazzu: Bizarrap Music Session 32

Cazzu has been a serious thing for years with a music that does not stay in the trap, as he makes forays into reggae, soul or pop. She is 29 years old and is Argentine. With Bizarrap pumping out bass, the singer drags her witty, badass rhymes along. A curiosity: in her video, Bizarrap changes her black visor cap for a wool hat.

7. Nicki Nicole: Bizarrap Music Session 13

One of the voices that shines the most in the sessions. Nickie Nicole, Argentinian, 23 years old, and an anomaly in the Bizarrap invention. Because her song fits more into soul, a style not exploited by the Argentine producer. One of the shortest pieces (2.25), with a particular vibe, silky, relaxed. A little bit of peace in some sessions that fundamentally appeal to festive moods.

6. Abide: Bizarrap Music Session 47

Bizarrap was introduced to Morad’s music thanks to Argentine rapper Trueno. They went on a trip together and Trueno did not stop playing the music of this young 23-year-old musician from Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona). Bizarrap was shocked and proposed a collaboration. Shakira’s song is not the only one sessions which refers to the Treasury (“You left your mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the Treasury debt”, the Colombian sings against Piqué in the Sessions 53). The Treasury is also cited in the Session 47: “I did not have to enter the stores, I doubt that you already understand that world. / He had to steal all my clothes, now I pay the Treasury every month”. Morad has led (and leads) an intense life that has caused him some problems with authority as well as praise from various fronts. In the company of the Argentine producer, he bills an irresistible theme. This song shows Bizarrap’s love for the electronic sounds of the eighties with a development that also refers to rhythms afrobeat.

5. Paulo Londra: Bizarrap Music Session 23

Another union of Argentines. It stars Paulo Londra (City of Córdoba, 24 years old), tender and melodic compared to the ferocity of Duki or Residente. Number 23 is the song with the most emotional charge of the sessions. Londra had been without recording for a long time due to a draconian contract with a music producer. She was 19 years old when she initialed it and affirms that she was deceived. His revenge is this piece, which has the good sense of downloading the chorus almost from the beginning: “Because I feel that I once lost myself, and today that I woke up, I think I never left.” A song that fuses a catchy chorus, a rap part and a reggaeton part. All about Bizarrap sound mattresses. Shiny.

4. Duki: Bizarrap Music Session 50

Duki is the musician who fills the most of all those who make up the sessions from Bikarrap. Last November he sold out four nights at the Vélez stadium in Argentina (40,000 each day) and arrives in Spain in February with two days in Madrid and as many in Barcelona (30,000 people in each city). One of the great musical phenomena of the moment is this 26-year-old boy from Almagro (Argentina) who in this song tells his story: from the rap battles of the Fifth Step in the Rivadavia Park in Buenos Aires to bursting stadiums. One piece selfish, rude, aggressive hip hop, which is made accessible to an audience not hiphoppa by Bizarrap’s epic, orchestral arrangements, with well-placed little noises and an infallible chorus: “They speak as if they don’t know failure, many give up but that’s not the case”.

3. Antillean Villain: Bizarrap Music Session 51

The two styles that Bizarrap dominates the most converge is the three minutes of the Session 51: hip hop and dance electronics from the eighties and nineties. Villano Antillano, a Puerto Rican transgender, brings his charisma, his combative personality, and his much lewdness. A song with a powerful message, full of sonic sparks, playful and of high quality. When it sounds in Bizarrap’s live shows, the public goes crazy.

2. Nathy Peluso: Bizarrap Music Session 36

Bizarrap has recognized that it is one of the Ssessions with which you are most satisfied. He caught them both at an unbeatable moment: the Argentine after some thirty sessions it was already quite filmed, and Argentina had just published its fabulous Muscle cramp. And they exploded. It is a song where many things happen: it has strength, sex, humor, rhythm, a message about feminine strength… Peluso worries about vocalizing, something that he does not do in other of his songs, and the consequence is that they are already classic pop verses. Current: “A surprising, curvaceous and eloquent bitch, magnificently colossal, extravagant and animal”. You can’t do so many things in two minutes and 50 seconds, and all with chicha.

And the best, 1. Resident: Bizarrap Music Session 49

He puts on his cap and sips a beer. Next, and for eight minutes and 40 seconds, Residente (San Juan, Puerto Rico, 44 ​​years old) unleashes his fury against many things. First, his bellicose darts impact the urban genre (even some of the participants in the sessions you can feel alluded to) and then against the Colombian J Balvin. if the shoot Shakira against Piqué is relentless, that of Residente against J Balvin goes much further. Attack the false prophets of the genre. “They are fifth-rate artists who write less than a pen without ink… / Because these fake rappers turn chickens with my rhyme… / The autotune and the playback activated, those fools even sing with the microphone turn it off”. And this goes for Balvin: “calf”, “asshole”, “cowardly lamb”, “idiot”, “racist”… And all the argued insults. The most fascinating thing about this outburst is that it is even danceable, with that lush chorus (“I do this pa have fun, pa have fun”) accompanied by a whistle. With this song the sessions de Bizarrap rose to another level: Residente gave them prestige and controversy.

