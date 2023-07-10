The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which decided to reject the request of the heirs of a worker to oblige a company to pay them 500 thousand dirhams as blood money and compensation for the death of their inheritor while performing his work. Witnesses that the deceased was not using safety devices, including a head helmet, at the time of the accident.

In the details, the heirs of a worker filed a lawsuit against an equipment company, in which they demanded that it pay them an amount of 200 thousand legal blood money, in addition to an amount of 300 thousand dirhams, as compensation after the blood money, in compensation for all the material, moral and moral damages that they suffered as a result of the death of their inheritor and Obliging her to pay a delay interest of 12%, in addition to fees, expenses, and attorney fees, noting that the defendant company mistakenly caused the death of the plaintiffs’ inheritor, and that was a result of its negligence, lack of caution, and breach of what was imposed on it by the principles of its profession and job for not providing the necessary means of safety and security. To protect from the dangers of work and machines at the work site, which was the cause of the death of the plaintiffs’ legator after the stomach door fell on him while he was performing his work by cleaning it in her workplace, causing him injuries that led to his death. Once again, the appellant was acquitted of the two counts attributed to her.

While the lawyer of the defendant company submitted a response memorandum in which he demanded that no requests from the plaintiffs be accepted, and that blood money be requested not to be demanded due to the precedent of a final and final judgment in the appeal, and the inadmissibility of the case against the defendant to file it against an unqualified person, and as a result, the court dismissed the case, and demanded the inclusion of The insurance company is a new litigant in the lawsuit, and as a result, obligating the admitted litigant with what it may decide for the plaintiffs, while obliging the plaintiffs to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The plaintiffs did not accept the ruling and appealed it, demanding that the appealed ruling be annulled in what was decided on the case and that the court re-judgment their previous requests. The death of himself due to his negligence, based on the criminal judgment when he acquitted the appellee of the charge of causing the death of their inheritor, because the machine that caused the death of their inheritor is owned by the appellant and it bears the burden of maintenance, and the work of their inheritor was limited to cleaning that machine, which led to the door falling on him and his death. Demanding blood money and compensation.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that the obituary that the appealed judgment had erred in applying the law and was marred by corruption in the inference and in violation of the established papers, was not correct because it proved that the appealed judgment had discussed the appellants’ requests and responded to them, noting that the penal judgment, the appeal of the eye, denied the charge of negligence by the appellant. Under the pretext that the statements of the witnesses converge to provide reasons and means of safety before her, and that they have all testified that the deceased was not using safety means, including a head helmet, at the time of his death, and that the cause of death was his failure to fix the iron door of the stomach after it was removed from its position, and since the aforementioned criminal judgment had A ruling on the issue presented to this court, and it has become completely inadmissible to appeal.

The court indicated that it does not have the right to violate the final ruling issued by the criminal court as long as it has decided on the same issue before it, which is the claim of the first respondent’s failure to provide reasons for safety, and then the appeal of the appellants becomes without reason and is required to be answered, and the court ruled to accept The appeal was in form and in the matter by rejecting it and upholding the appealed judgment, and the appellants were obliged to pay the expenses.