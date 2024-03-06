In an interview for the program “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca, the television host Ricardo Casares, who is part of the cast of the morning show “Venga la salud”, said he had met and talked with his partner Daniel Bisogno, who has been hospitalized since February 8 due to a severe lung infection. and for which he had to undergo a very serious surgery; He was also in intensive care and intubated. According to the presenter of “VLA”, “El Muñeco” needs encouragement. Let us remember that in the midst of his recovery, his mother Araceli Bisogno Tapia died, as a result of the consequences left by Covid-19.

On Monday of last week, Ricardo Casares, Minutes before going on air in “Venga la salud”, he suffered a heart attack due to a clogged coronary artery.. He was taken in an emergency by his friend Patricio Borghetti, from the TV Azteca facilities to the hospital where Daniel Bisogno is precisely located, host of “Ventaneando”. Ricardo has already been discharged and in an interview for the program led by Pati Chapoy, spoke about his meeting with “El Muñeco”.

“The last thing I did before leaving the hospital was to go hug him and tell him that I love him very much, our dear Daniel Bisogno, he needs courage, he tells me that he lacks courage, I told him that it can't be that a guy who encouraged for so many years and he has done it like no one else on Mexican television, he lacks courage,” he narrated Ricardo Casareshost of “Come Joy.”

In addition, Ricardo Casares said that Daniel Bisogno and he left intensive care almost at the same time, “and we got upset by hitting each other's walls.” The “VLA” driver will continue his recovery at home, while The presenter of “Ventaneando” could be discharged next weekendaccording to information given by Pati Chapoy, who visited him last Monday afternoon.

“I was very happy when it came to opening the door to his room, the first thing he asked was: 'And Pedro Sola? And 'La Casta'?', then we told him that they were working, that we are all going to go. the days, little by little, one or the other, to visit him, we saw him with courage, he is already in intermediate therapy, last weekend he had a certain fever that upset the doctors a little, they did a series of tests again, If this week he no longer has any fever, he will surely go home to recover at the weekend.

