Mexico.- Several celebrities are those who have come out in defense of Yuridia after the controversy she faces with “windowing‘ after he stated that Pati Chapoy called her fat and that even the program had set up a campaign to smear it.

And it is that the evening host returned to resume that Yuridia and ‘Ventaneando’ have had a relationship for years lousy relationship because Chapoy expressed himself badly about his physical appearance, something that the Sonoran singer could not let go.

That is why artists and television hosts have expressed their solidarity with the interpreter of ‘I already forgot you’, even going so far as to lash out at the evening Aztec TVand one of them was Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

It must be remembered that the controversial journalist came out in defense of the singer, stating that “we are not all the same” and even he went against Pati Chapoy ensuring that he takes advantage of his power in the media.

However, recently the host of the ‘De Primera Mano’ program returned to the subject during the most recent broadcast of ‘Sale el sol’, where he now also pointed out that the artist should lose weight with a diet.

While Ana María Alvarado assured that Yuridia is very talented but that she needs to be higher up, the presenter added that “she has also lacked a bit of a diet”, to which the host replied that “we cannot all be so skinny ”.

That is why Gustavo Adolfo pointed out that he understands that this is how the environment is, despite the fact that Yuridia “does not sell a body” could do a little diet.

Users on social networks expressed their annoyance against the journalist, because after supporting the artist, he later came out to say that he did have to lose weight, for which he was labeled a “hypocrite.”

“That gentleman double standards”, “They forget that everything is recorded!” Internet users commented.