Carlton needed care and love, so he thought about knocking on a special little girl’s window: the beautiful story

The story of the cat Carlton has been around the world thanks to social networks and after reading it, it will not be difficult for you to understand why. The sweet cat showed up in front of the window of a little girl of Brooklyn, New York (United States).

When the little girl saw that animal at her window, guided by its sweetness and the goodness of soul that only a child is able to show, she immediately tried to make friends with him. He started giving him some food on the sly and to caress it. Carlton kept coming back to her every day until the little girl’s parents didn’t noticed his presence.

Impressed by what their little girl did for that four-legged friend, they decided to do something to help him. They managed to lure him into the house and then they immediately asked the local association for help. He was injured and needed help.

Rescuers of the Little Wanderers NYC they immediately agreed to welcome the cat and provide him with all the care he needed.

He was injured and had a great cut behind the ear, which needed points.

After a vet visit, the volunteers found that he was about 5 years old and that he was positive for IVF (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus).

Her photos and her story spread across the web, attracting the attention of a volunteer named Carianne. The latter immediately contacted the shelter and offered to take care of the cat.

All the rescue centers right now are full of cats and kittens due to the puppy season and also the overwhelming population that has spread since last year. So I thought I’d take care of that cat, because it needed targeted attention.

The new life of the cat Carlton

When Carlton arrived at his new foster home, he was shy and a little fearful, but he soon let out his personality with his new humans.

A large part of her hair was matted and the wound on her ear needed cleaning around the sutures. He is missing a lot of teeth, but he loved the food I gave him. It was easy to gain his trust because he really loves people. It’s so sweet.

Immediately after brushing it a bit, it purred. Now, he really likes to put his whole body on my lap.

Today Carlton is recovered completely thanks to the care of his adoptive mother and the help of Little Wanderers NYC. Now the sweet feline is ready to find hers home forever.