With work experience in different areas, Martha Ortega Acosta has had a double life: in addition to her work as a worker, mother and grandmother, in her almost eight decades of life she has had a wealth of paranormal experiences.

“From an early age, I have had dreams and premonitions that have become reality, awakening my curiosity about the spiritual world,” he says in an interview.

And he adds: “Over time, I have had encounters with spiritual teachers who have guided me along the path and helped develop my extrasensory abilities.”

Finally retired after many years of work, Martha took on the task of writing down her experiences, which included astral travel and automatic writing, in a book titled “Krishni Ramayedi: my paranormal experiences.”

The volume, which took him some time to write, will be presented this Sunday, June 23 at 2 pm at the Border Book Fair, which takes place at the Injectronic Convention Center, located at Antonio J. Bermúdez 2050.

Beyond personal beliefs, Martha points out that each of her experiences has been a step on her path of self-discovery and spiritual growth.

“I hope that those who attend the presentation find a guide for their own journey. I wait for you,” says the writer.

