The lawyer of Surinamese ex-president Desi Bouterse and four co-convicts plans to submit a request for clemency to President Chan Santokhi. He has asked the Surinamese Public Prosecution Service (OM) to suspend the execution of the sentences, the Public Prosecution Service reported on Friday.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
22-12-23, 5:00 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#serve #twenty #years #prison #role #December #murders #Desi #Bouterse #President #Santokhi #pardon
Leave a Reply