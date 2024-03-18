Perla Vatiero has committed yet another gaffe and this time risks disqualification just a few days before the final!

If we think about the competitors of Big Brother we cannot fail to take it into consideration Pearl Vatiero. The girl is often at the center of the scene, but her behavior did not turn out to be the best.

In fact, for a few hours now, there has been nothing but talk about the possibility disqualification of the woman. Here because!

Big BrotherPerla Vatiero protagonist of yet another gaffe: what she did

It's not the first time Pearl Vatiero ends up at the center of the scene following his very strange statements or behaviors. This time, however, the young girl became famous for her story with Mirko Brunetti to Temptation Island he would have made a serious mistake that many have noticed.

As said before, Pearl she often makes grammatical errors and makes lapses in style that are immediately apparent to those who look at her. However, it is something that is not so serious, as these errors contribute to making her his own character unique and inimitable in the eyes of the public.

In other contexts, however, there is a risk of saying things or implementing behaviors that can ultimately offend the most sensitive people, as happened in this circumstance. So what has Pearl been up to?

Perla offends the audience by saying the N Word

Credits: NewsFlashItalia

Apparently Pearl he would have uttered it again N Word, an event that already occurred some time ago in different circumstances. It all happened while the girl was calmly talking to Alessio Falsone and he certainly didn't mean to offend anyone.

A few hours earlier the women of the house received a surprise unexpected on the part of the authors, who allowed them to celebrate with the presence of some Cuban dancers. They all had fun and at the end they told what happened to the men in that context. Perla Vatiero at Gf Yesterday there were ni***s. I mean, there were the kids over there.

Perla certainly didn't use this phrase with the intent to harm others, but some viewers did anyway complain following her exclamation. In fact, it must be said that a few editions ago, Fausto Leali he was disqualified for a similar gesture. What action will be taken against her?