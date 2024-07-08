President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Monday that the head of the Ministry of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, will address the case of the director general of Social Communication of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), who was the victim of an attack over the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, armed men stormed the premises of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), chased and shot at the truck of Arnoldo Valle Leyva, director of Social Communications at the institution, who managed to escape alive.

According to a report, Valle Leyva requested support from the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists of Sinaloa, because he believes that his life is at risk because he has been the victim of some threats, but he was denied.

“He must be protected,” López Obrador said at his morning press conference at the National Palace, noting that he will ask the Interior Secretary to deal with the case.

Regarding the resumption of dialogue at the UAS, the head of the Executive expressed that if more meetings are needed, the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, can also address the matter.

“It had been agreed that a meeting would be held at the Government Office: I believe that one was held, I understand… but if more dialogue is needed, then with Luisa María, and that the leaders come and ask Professor Rocha, too, who is a good governor, who is a sensitive person and open to dialogue,” said the Tabasco native.

López Obrador said that during the election there was a lot of fuss and they had to wait until the electoral process was over to look for solutions without the heat of the campaigns.

“But now we are going to see both things,” the President noted.

Last week, the Autonomous University of Sinaloa called on the governor to open a dialogue table as instructed by President López Obrador.

A few days ago, after UAS authorities assured that there was a willingness to engage in dialogue with Governor Rocha Moya, the state governor warned that the conversation has to be with the state Congress and not with him personally.

On July 1, the local Congress sent a formal proposal to the Autonomous University of Sinaloa to immediately establish a dialogue table with the purpose of moving towards the reform of the Organic Law of the UAS, with unrestricted respect for its university autonomy.