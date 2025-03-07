03/07/2025



Updated at 14: 48h.





Brad Sigmon67 -year -old American was sentenced to death in 2001 for killing the parents of his ex -partner with a baseball bat. 24 years later, this Friday on March 7, it will become the first person in South Carolina to be executed by a firing squad since the method was approved by the Supreme Court in July 2024 and the first in Quice years in the United States.

Since 1976, only three prisoners have been executed in this way in the United States. In all cases these executions took place in the state of Utah and the last one was carried out in 2010.

Before the day of the events, Sigmon and his ex -partner, Rebecca BarbareThey lived together in a small caravan near her parents’ home. Everything passed normally until, at the beginning of 2001, its relationship was broken and Rebecca moved to their parents’ house. From that moment, Sigmon began to obsess with her, to the extreme of harassing her, since he suspected that he could be with another man.

On Judgment, Sigmond confessed the murders and admitted his guilt in the trial. “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I am guilty,” he admitted. “I have no excuse for what I did,” he continued, “it’s my fault and didn’t try to blame anyone else for this, and I’m sorry,” he collected the local medium ‘Greenville News’.









He was sentenced to death penalty. Therefore, I had to choose between the lethal injection, the firing squad or the electric chair as a form of execution.

A decision “openly cruel”

Gerald «Bo» Kingone of his lawyers, said Sigmon had chosen the firing squad after being placed in an “impossible” position, forced to make an “abundantly cruel” decision on how he would die.

“Unless he chose the lethal injection or the firing squad, he would die in the old electric chair of South Carolina, which would burn and cook alive,” King said.

“But the alternative is equally monstrous,” he said. “If he chose lethal injection, he risked the prolonged death suffered by the three men that South Carolina has executed since September.”