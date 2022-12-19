He murdered his friend because he confessed that he wanted to sleep with his wife

In the last hours, the residents of Alexander Hernandez Querales33, called the authorities after perceiving strange odors coming from this man’s home.

The events occurred in Caracas Venezuela. According to the officials of the Scientific, Criminal and Forensic Investigation Corps of this country, these friends were hanging out at Hernández’s house.

At one point in the conversation, the deceased, Roberto Carlos Bouchert Rodríguez, expressed the sexual desire he had with his best friend’s partner and started an argument.

Alexander Hernández Querales took a short pointed weapon and stabbed his friend to death. After, he dragged his body to the terrace of the house and hid it there.

“Roberto (his friend) told Ronald his desire to have an intimate meeting with the attacker’s partner, who opted to locate a knife, pounce on Bouchert and inflict multiple wounds until he died,” revealed the national police director. scientist, Douglas Rico.

The 33-year-old man would have cleaned the crime scene, but days later his neighbors began to perceive the smell of the decomposing corpse and alerted the authorities.

The detainee was placed under the order of the 55th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry and awaits his sentence.

