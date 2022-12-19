Monday, December 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

He murdered his friend because he confessed that he wanted to sleep with his partner

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2022
in World
0


close

AMP crime

The men were conversing in the house when the event occurred.

The men were conversing in the house when the incident occurred.

The man stabbed his acquaintance several times and then hid the body in the house.

In the last hours, the residents of Alexander Hernandez Querales33, called the authorities after perceiving strange odors coming from this man’s home.

The events occurred in Caracas Venezuela. According to the officials of the Scientific, Criminal and Forensic Investigation Corps of this country, these friends were hanging out at Hernández’s house.

See also  Mike Davis, a thinker essential to understanding Los Angeles, dies

At one point in the conversation, the deceased, Roberto Carlos Bouchert Rodríguez, expressed the sexual desire he had with his best friend’s partner and started an argument.

(Also: ‘The human hyena’, a dangerous criminal, escaped in the middle of a game in Argentina).

Alexander Hernández Querales took a short pointed weapon and stabbed his friend to death. After, he dragged his body to the terrace of the house and hid it there.

“Roberto (his friend) told Ronald his desire to have an intimate meeting with the attacker’s partner, who opted to locate a knife, pounce on Bouchert and inflict multiple wounds until he died,” revealed the national police director. scientist, Douglas Rico.

The 33-year-old man would have cleaned the crime scene, but days later his neighbors began to perceive the smell of the decomposing corpse and alerted the authorities.

(Keep reading: Man drugged and killed his four children to get revenge on his ex-partner.)

The detainee was placed under the order of the 55th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry and awaits his sentence.

See also  Magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Papua New Guinea: one dead and damage to buildings

More news:

Concussion by 3-year-old girl who fell from a 14th floor on a teenager

Daughter of “professor Jirafales” denounced that she is “kidnapped” in the crisis in Peru

Grandpa goes viral for watching the game from a warehouse window

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#murdered #friend #confessed #wanted #sleep #partner

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

HANA AND ALICE MURDER CASE: Home Video Edition announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended