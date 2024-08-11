Due to various issues that make stability in the United States difficult, some citizens, despite it being a very difficult decision, prefer to take a risk and try their luck by moving to other countries. This is what happened A woman from South Carolina, who traveled with her family to Europe.

In an essay he conducted for the site Business InsiderMeg James explained What you enjoy most about having moved to Madridthe capital of Spain. The main advantage that you find has to do directly with Your children: they can go everywhere alone without fear of anything happening to them..

And what James appreciates most about it is that they do it on foot or on an electric scooter to go shopping or visit their friends. He says that, In his neighborhood, it is normal to see 10-year-old children gathered together without their parents.and believes that this helps them become independent at an earlier age.

In that sense, He was surprised by how easy new technologies are for children to use have the ability to pay for themselves anywherewithout the need for her mother to be physically present to give them the money. This is very convenient for her and gives her great peace of mind.

Also, James noted that It is very normal in Spain for children to stay up very late.something that doesn’t happen as much in the U.S. She says that in a summer season, her 11- and 9-year-olds are getting used to going to bed around 11:00 PM.

Meg James with her family in Madrid Photo:Instagram @goanddogood Share

Children can do this in Spain, but not in the United States

Meg James also explained in Business Insider that In the United States, he did not let his children drink many sugary soft drinks.but they did it very occasionally. In total contrast, that is something very common In Spain: “Soft drinks are life when you are a child”.