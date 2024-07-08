While thousands of Latino Immigrant Citizens in USA They wait for months that seem endless your adjustment of statusa young Salvadoran woman shared a video on her social media account in which she shows the green card that arrived by mail in just two months.

The waiting to get the green card It becomes a lengthy process for many immigrants, and in many cases it is due to the way in which they apply for the benefit. However, some are luckier and obtain the permanent residence card in a short time, as a young Salvadoran woman recently demonstrated.

Through a video posted a day ago on her Tik Tok account called @nathyvu, the young woman showed the moment in which she opens a package that arrived from the mail with the seal of the American government. “And without imagining it, my day arrived. I got my green card“, he wrote on the images, next to the flags of El Salvador and the United States.

Further down in the video description, the young woman commented: “It came to me in less than two months“. In the comments below the images, users reflected the ambiguous situation that Latinos in the United States experience regarding permanent residence cards, since Some indicated that they have been waiting for the document for years.while others referred to their particular cases and They assured that in a few months they got the green card.

Ways to apply for a green card in the United States

To apply for a green card, or permanent residence card, Immigrant citizens have the possibility of carrying out the process by submitting the petition through family, through employment, as a special immigrant, through Refugee or Asylum Status, as a victim of human trafficking, abuse or other crimes, through registration and other categories.

However, each request route has a different delay, and the The quickest way to obtain the document is through an immediate family memberconsidering also that this type of green card is unlimited, while the other applications are closed when they exceed a certain threshold, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Office (USCIS).