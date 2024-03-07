Moving to a country where a different language is spoken yours can often be a significant challenge, so this Hispanic family living in Florida reported with humor the way his children faced having to learn to speak English.

Through her TikTok account, user @nurycalvosn, of Spanish origin, recounted the fun process they experienced their children to learn the language, upon moving to Florida.

In the video that he recently shared on the social network, you can see how the little ones faced the first day of school. In the recording you can hear the woman questioning them about how his friends speak in English, and one of the little ones responds with babbling.

The mother continues asking, and how did you answer them? To which the boy, with great grace, stated: “Since I don't understand anything, I say, yes.” response that made the woman laugh sincerely.

How long does it take a child to learn a new language?



According to the English 4 Kids language institute, Children learn languages ​​incredibly quickly, since with daily instruction and the correct method. Additionally, the online school, Ele Internacional, says that various studies have confirmed that the best age to learn a language from scratch is from childhood. And the learning process in childhood is different from that of adults; It is more natural and intuitive.