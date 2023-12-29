Through his TikTok account, A user revealed that she lived in the United States and decided to return to Venezuela. The decision surprised many users of the platform, who asked her insistently what motivated her to return. Without hesitation, the young woman expressed a series of family and work reasons and became angry with those who questioned her for returning to her country of origin.

Like many young people from countries in the region, Jedismar Gallego decided to leave his birthplace and move to the United States. Despite his desire to build a better future, after a while he made the decision to return. In a video published through her TikTok account @ jedismargallego.makeup, the Venezuelan woman claimed that she wanted to reunite with her family and explained that she was in the North American country while she was processing her application for the asylum regime. political.

In that first video, she stated that she did not regret the decision and detailed what the bureaucratic process was like to process her departure. “I feel extremely happy and calm with the decision,” she said. From that first post, she received a lot of criticism that she responded to in another subsequent video.

The young woman explained why she returned to Venezuela after living in the United States

Firstly, the young woman, who moved to North America at the age of seventeen, expressed that she had a very demanding work routine. “I worked up to sixteen hours, six days a week or even seven during holidays. I worked up to eighty hours a week,” she explained. Then, she returned to the family issue and portrayed in detail her feelings about making the decision to return to Venezuela.

“No one knows what it's like to leave the country and leave their family until they experience it. I didn't know it either,” he reflected. In that same sense, he emphasized that it was difficult for him to adapt, but that he still lived for two years in the United States and that he prioritized his well-being and closeness to loved ones over the possibility of economic progress away from Venezuela.