Moving to another country is not always an easy decision, because even if you seek a better quality of life, there are issues that you miss from the place where you were born. And precisely because he wanted to remember his Latin roots, a Mexican ended up evacuating his building and alerting the firefighters in Canada.

Through TikTok People not only share funny routines, dances or advice, many tell a little about their daily lives and there are some who, due to the comical situations they experience, end up going viral. On this occasion, it was the young man who told the strange moment that he experienced in Canadian territory.

The Mexican who alerted the firefighters for cooking in Canada



In the account of TikTok @angelozubi15, Ángelo Zúñiga shared a video in which to detail how the firefighters They went to his building after he tried to cook a traditional food from his country. “My third week in Canada and on my first attempt making red sauce the alarm couldn’t stand. Long live Mexico. “They can’t stand anything,” he described the clip.

The Mexican did not express many more details about what happened, he only wrote: “Cooking a harmless little red sauce and my entire building was evacuated, these chiles are brave. The firefighter told me: ‘There is a loooot of food in there’.

In the images, which last only 13 seconds, two fire extinguisher trucks can be seen outside the tiktoker’s home. That is to say, the authorities believed that the incident was so strong that they sent two units to calm it down. Although, the young man did not detail who called them or if they arrived on his own account.

So far the clip has more than 558,000 views and more than 1,000 comments, many of whom are amused by the situation and even giving advice to avoid these types of problems, such as turning off the alarm while cooking or putting on a fan. Some more shared that something similar has happened to them in other countries, such as in Germany, Ireland and the United States.

“I lived in Canada for a few years and my boss took the battery out of the alarm every time she was going to do something like that”; “Welcome to the first world where Latinos have a continuous fight with the alarms”; “I made salsa macha in Germany, my neighbors were choking on the smoke from fried chiles”; “Stop that, the fine that’s going to arrive in your mail”; were some of the comments.

Other incidents with Latinos in Canada

Of course, he has not been the only one who has gone through these types of situations. In 2022 the account of TikTok @esmirna.quiroz shared that when he went to live in Canada He missed the food of his country and decided to make a famous roast carnita on the balcony of his house, just like they do in Sonora, Mexico.

He placed his grill in said place, to grill the steaks while appreciating the view of his neighborhood. However, his gastronomic afternoon was ruined when his neighbors decided to call the fire brigade after seeing the smoke coming out of his house. While he knew it was because he was cooking, the neighborhood residents believed there was a fire.

The recording briefly shows the event: first, some photos of the food that the Latino prepared and that he was already willing to eat; then, another snapshot in which the rescue bodies appear under his house.

In that video, several users commented that they prefer to tell their neighbors when they are going to cook so they don’t get scared. Or, opt for other measures to prevent the alarm from turning on.