A man told the story of how left the United States to move to Europe and explained why he does not plan to return soon; One of the reasons is that a key service is free in Germany.the country where he plans to retire.

One of the main reasons is that Health care in Germany is free; but he also mentioned that the quality of life there is better than in the United States.

When I was a student at the University of Pennsylvania in the early 1980s, Park met Kerstin, a German woman who was on vacation in the United States. The man took a break from university and lived with Kerstin in Munich in 1982 and 1983 before returning to the US to finish his studies. The two were married in Baltimore in 1983.

Park transferred to Johns Hopkins University and graduated with bachelor’s degrees in English and German in 1986. At that time, He and his now wife had their first daughterThe man worked as a movie theater manager for a few years and then got a job at Giant Food, a grocery store in the Baltimore area, where he worked for 13 years.

In 2002, she earned her master’s degree in education from Towson University in Maryland and taught high school English for three years. In 2005, when Park and Kerstin’s youngest daughter finished high school, they moved to Germany.

They lived in Munich for almost a decade, renting an apartment for the first five years. The rent was about $720 (650 euros) a month, she said. In 2010, they bought an apartment in Munich for about US$243,850. (220,000 euros).

Four years later, Kerstin received a job offer at the Max Planck Institute in Göttingen, a city in central Germany. They moved there, but kept the apartment in Munich, which they rent out to generate extra income. Park currently works as a professor of English at the University of Göttingen.

After living in rented accommodation in Göttingen for four years, Park and his wife moved to Ebergötzen, a small town south of the city with a population of less than 2,000. He said it was a beautiful town and he liked the outdoor lifestyle he could lead. When they moved there in 2018, they bought a house for approximately US$498,780 (450,000 euros).

Retire in Germany, free healthcare and better quality of life than in the United States

In Germany, the mandatory retirement age depends on the year of birth. Park, a university professor, He will have to retire in August 2027, when he will be 66 years old. He said that his wife earns more than him working in biology and that The couple feels financially stableas he told Business Insider.

As a U.S. citizen with a permanent residency visa working at a public university, he said the healthcare system is efficient and easy for him; He has a public health insurance card and said he does not pay anything for care. medical.

While in Germany, Park broke her collarbone, underwent cataract surgery and suffered a detached retina that required emergency surgery, all of which she paid nothing for. The American also said that he believes Germany is better for raising a family than the United States.and he enjoys seeing his grandchildren grow up bilingual. He also feels that his family is safer there, with less fear of gun violence.