Greg and Wilma Maroney are a couple who left New York City in 2021 to give life to their dream of building a waterfront house. This couple, who made a meticulous ten-year plan, not only found a new home in the Philippines, but also the opportunity to build the home of your dreams for only US$140,000.

The story of Greg, 56, and Wilma, 48, is a tale of love, planning and adapting to a new life. Originally from a working family in New York's Hudson Valley, Greg fell in love with the Philippines, Wilma's homeland, after four visits to this country.

The project began with Wilma's vision of building her parents' dream home, a wish she fulfilled after years of sacrifice, she said in an interview with Insider. With the fixed idea of ​​settling in the Philippines, Greg proposed to build Wilma's dream housemarking the beginning of a decade of savings and planning.

They move from the United States to an Asian country

After retiring in 2021, the couple moved to the Philippines a year ahead of schedule. Armed with a 10-year plan and determined to find the perfect location, they looked for land that met two essential criteria: being no more than 30 minutes from a quality hospital and having an ocean view. The search took them to Dauin in Negros Oriental, a province on the fourth largest island in the Philippines.

The land, Located on the slopes of a mountain with views of the sea, it became the ideal space for your construction project, although due to its inclination and the amount of rocks there were, it was more complicated than expected. The couple spent seven months building a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a car garage and a pool.

The house is built according to the tastes and needs of the couple Photo: Building the Philippines with Wilma & Greg

The design of the house cost around US$60,000, and they comment that it reflects both their dreams and needs. Wilma, who is a passionate cook, longed for a fully equipped kitchen, and they designed it as the heart of the home. Building the pool cost US$14,500, and the house in total cost approximately US$140,000.

Today, the couple enjoys a quiet life just forty minutes from the nearest airport and ten minutes from downtown. The decision to move to the Philippines not only gave them a new residence, but also a slower life, away from the fast pace of New York.

Their adventure is documented on their YouTube channel, where they share their experience and celebrate the fulfillment of a dream that began with an idea and culminated in the construction of a beachfront home in the Philippines.