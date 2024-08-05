According to the criteria of

Ingrim, who initially moved to France to study, offered valuable tips For those Americans considering making a similar transitionin a dialogue he had with CNBC.

Ingrim He stressed the importance of conducting well-planned exploration trips before making a decision as big as moving. He recommended visiting the desired destination during the off-season, especially in winter, to get a more realistic view of everyday life. “Going in the winter months will give you a more realistic view of day to day life”he explained.

To really assess whether the move could work, suggests a stay of at least six weeks. According to him, this period allows one to experience daily routines and challenges that might go unnoticed on a short vacation, he said.

“If you’re going for more than a month, you have to think about different issues. Like maybe you can’t just go to a laundromat, and you really need to have a place that has a washing machine,” said the financial advisor who after living in France went through Canada, the United Kingdom, Malta and finally Italy, where he settled permanently in the city of Florence.

She moved from Washington to Europe 17 years ago and has no plans to return. Photo:iStock / Tono Balaguer Share

The financial advisor also recommended doing everyday activities during these exploratory trips. This would include Shop at local supermarkets, visit banks and electronics stores, and eat at establishments that fit within a normal budgetnot just in tourist restaurants. These experiences provide a deeper understanding of the real cost of living and the lifestyle adjustments needed, Ingrim said.

As for accommodation, recommended staying in a place that reflects the type of housing one could afford on a full-time basis. in case you are moving. This helps to assess the quality of construction, space requirements, and how a typical European kitchen functions. It is also crucial to consider the location and amenities of the neighborhood, including public transportation, walking distances, and availability of essential services.

The main differences between the United States and Europe

In his conversation with CNBC, Ingrim highlighted that Moving to Europe involves significant lifestyle adjustments compared to the United States. For example, he mentioned that Many European households do not have a clothes dryer.which requires adaptation to air drying. Also pointed out differences in the frequency of grocery shopping and the need to consider factors such as the lack of elevators in some buildings, which is rare in the United States.