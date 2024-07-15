ORA young woman from Alabama, United States suffered a family tragedy that made her move to Europe and seven years later make the decision to leave. Looking back on his experience, he acknowledges that found a great advantage on that continent.

This is Denae McGaha, who counted for CNBC that in 2011, When he was just 16 years old, a tornado destroyed the house he lived in with his family.. Unfortunately, her father lost his life in that natural disaster to protect his daughter, so the young woman took the travel guide that the man had given her last Christmas and began to think about moving to Europe.

After finishing college sought employment as a teacher in Budapest, Hungary. According to the cited media, a few weeks after submitting her application, McGaha obtained a job as an English teacher in kindergartens, so In 2017, she moved to Budapest, and settled in that city.

He revealed that the Biggest advantage of leaving the United States and moving to Europe It was the economic factor because she only had US$4,000 for her new life, but her teaching job included a furnished one-bedroom apartment in Budapest and monthly help to cover rent and utilities. He also said that His job paid him about $7,800 a year.

Some time later he lost that job, but last year managed to earn US$37,731 in a marketing and freelance joban amount that he described as sufficient to cover his monthly expenses and save money to travel and go out with his friends. He also said that Your rent has not changed since you moved in, which is approximately $560 per month..

How much does it cost to live in Budapest, Europe vs. the United States?



According to the company Zillowin Budapest, Hungary, one-bedroom apartments for rent can be found starting at US$570 per month, on the other hand, the average income in Alabama, United Stateswhere the woman who told her story is from CNBC, is approximately US$1,175.