a young student of Mexican origin who lived most of his life in the United States, moved from San Antonio, Texas, to Oviedoin the region of Asturias, in northwestern Spain, and His life has changed dramatically since then.

Although he was born in Mexico, 27-year-old student Jerónimo Noriega lived most of his life in the North American country. The decision to move to Spainwhere his grandparents were part of his life, It was a big changeespecially since His Spanish was a bit rusty after so many years in the United States.as he detailed in an interview he gave to Business Insider.

His new routine in Spain gave him a better quality of life, he said. Unlike in the United States, where people depended on cars, in Spain they walk and use public transport.which significantly reduced her anxiety and improved her health. She also says that the community in her neighborhood is friendlier and closer, something she says she deeply values.

Affordable food prices and the ability to enjoy long meals without rushing are other aspects he appreciates. Despite missing his friends and American customer service, He indicated that he has no plans to return to the United States in the near future..

The most notable difference between Spain and the United States, according to a former Texas resident

As for work, what most caught the attention of Jerónimo Noriega, who told his story to Business Insideris the difference in work culture between both countries. In Spain, people value their personal life more than work, enjoying long meals and coffee breaksThis change of pace was initially difficult for him, as he was used to the frenetic pace of the United States. Now, he attends a community college and enjoys a more relaxed life, studying and spending time in bars with his friends.