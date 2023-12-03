After experiencing an episode of violence, being in an environment of financial tension and feeling dissatisfied with the pandemic restrictions, Kyrstle Meyer, a 40-year-old lawyer, made the decisive choice to leave California and settle in Floridawhich brought a radical change in his life.

Meyer’s story, shared by Los Angeles Times, highlights the complex reasons that lead people to change states in search of a safer and more economically viable environment. In his testimony, lawyer describes how pay increases couldn’t cope with rising rental costs in Californiaa financial struggle that forced her to reconsider her residency.

California’s insecurity and financial challenges

His journey began in 2019, when he rented an apartment in Marina del Rey for approximately US$3,500 per month, however, A terrifying encounter with a homeless man armed with a machete altered his perception of safety.leading her to move to a more expensive and apparently safer place, at a cost of US$5,000 per month.

Despite the increase in expenses, Meyer stated that his financial situation was becoming increasingly unsustainable, and the arrival of Covid-19 was the definitive factor that determined his departure from Californiasince he felt dissatisfied due to the preventive and control measures established by the state.

For much of 2020, Meyer strictly followed the recommendations made by the state’s health institutions, limiting her outings, however, she felt guilty and judged for wanting to visit her loved ones. It was that same feeling and discontent of hers that prompted her to take a flight to Florida to meet her parents.

His happy life in Florida

The lawyer described her arrival in Florida as a shocking experience, where the protection measures and the opening of establishments contrasted radically with the situation in California. Impressed by Florida’s different response to the pandemic, Meyer decided to permanently move into a new house, twice the size of her old apartment in Marina del Rey.

The woman moved to Florida after living in California

“It’s amazing,” Meyer said of his new life in Florida.stressing that she does not regret the decision to change status, a step that she considers essential for her well-being and safety.