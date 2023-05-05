Stefano Bonacina was passionate about wild plants. During a walk he picked some flowers, thinking they were dandelions

The sad story comes from the municipality of Calolziocorte, in the province of Lecco. A 56 year old father, Stephen Bonacina, lost his life after two days of agony. There was nothing for him to do.

The man was a fan of medicinal plants. He had gone into the woods for a walk when he came across some flowers. He collected them convinced it was dandelionbut in reality it was a toxic and inedible plant.

Stefano Bonacina prepared dinner with that plant he had collected during his walk. He wanted to cook himself a healthy dish based on vegetables. He cooked what he thought was dandelion and ate it. But that toxic plant has contaminated the whole dishcompromising his health.

After the meal, the 56-year-old has accused of illness and ended up in the hospital. The doctors at the Merate health facility did everything possible to save his life. Unfortunately his conditions worsened, until the saddest of news. The heart yes Stefano yes it is stopped forever.

Family members, friends and acquaintances are shocked. Numerous messages of farewell and condolences have appeared on social networks. Everyone described him as a man always cheerful and helpful with others.

Bonacina played with his town’s soccer team and was a fan of medicinal wild plants. It wasn’t the first time he had picked wild flowers and cooked them with other vegetables. That day, he was the only one to eat the meal.

The man leaves behind his wife and two children. Today the last greeting will be celebrated in the church of Calolziocorte.

Friends and teammates have it greeted like this on social media: