When they say never give up. A traveler who had evidently arrived late at the boarding gate at Canberra airport pushed the staff on duty and rushed into the middle of the landing strip, in a vain and desperate attempt to board the plane. airplane. A crazy and potentially dangerous act: the woman damaged doors, she entered inaccessible areas and, as if that wasn’t enough, she was also in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

He will now have to give explanations to the police and probably remain in prison for a while. He was yelling at the pilot, trying to get his attention and jump in. ‘I can’t stay on the ground,’” the woman said. The intervention of the officers was necessary to stop and arrest her. The whole thing was captured in a video that went viral on the web. In the video we see the girl, apparently calm, trying to warn the pilot of her presence, a bit as if it were a simple taxi. In the end the flight managed to leave, obviously without the impetuous woman, albeit 15 minutes late.