South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and music producer extraordinaire Min Yoongi, better known as Suga from BTScarried out a series of concerts at the Indoor Stadium, in Kallang, Singaporeas part of his first solo tour Suga August D Tour. In the second presentation in said venue, the young K-Pop idol couldn’t help but cry at a beautiful ARMY action.

Suga interpreted, accompanied by a piano, the new version of “Life goes on”, one of the songs from his first studio album, “D-DAY”. It is worth mentioning that originally bts released this song in November 2020, as the lead single from his fifth studio album “BE”. In the final part, the ARMYs who were fortunate enough to attend the concert, exclaimed the Bangtan Sonyeondan Fanchant: “Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook… BTS.”

This touched yoongibecause he misses his dear friends from BTS a lot. At the end of his performance of “Life goes on” he wiped away his tears, which made several followers cry. This emotional moment went viral on social media.

It is worth mentioning that when Suga was performing this concert in Singaporein Yeouido Hangang Park, a large and popular park along the Hangang River, in Seoul, South Korea, the “BTS 10th Anniversary Festa” took place, which was attended by approximately 400 thousand people and in the RM, leader of the group, had a special participation. This great event marked the end of the BTS Festival 2023the worldwide celebration for the tenth anniversary of the band’s debut.

BTS’s Suga cries during a concert in Singapore; misses his friends

This year the seven members of BTS could not be together to commemorate their anniversary. Jin and J-Hope are in the military, Suga continues his solo tour, Jungkook is in Los Angeles, California, United States, preparing his solo debut. Likewise, V and Jimin are busy with their individual activities.

At night, to end the BTS Festa 2023, the sky over seoul, south korea lit up with a fireworks display, in honor of BTS. In a recording, Jungkook expressed, “It’s been 10 years since we’ve been with you ARMY, summer has become something full of hope. Today is a special night, so I’d like to decorate it with fireworks full of love and gratitude.” “. Several of the boyband’s hits were played during the show, including their new single “Take Two.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp